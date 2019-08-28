Kazakhstan and Russia agreed to assemble MI helicopters in Almaty

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russia agreed to start assembling MI helicopters in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Roman Sklyar and Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov reached the agreement on the margins of the 14th MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reports.

The sides focused on the progress of implementation of the joint documents signed on April 3 as part of the Kazakh President’s visit to Russia. They agreed to start the semi knocked down assembly of the MI helicopters for civilian use since 2020 at the Almaty aircraft repair plant.

The Ministers also debated a wide range of issues concerning the development of industrial cooperation and realization of bilateral projects.