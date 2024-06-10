Kazakhstan and Russia debate CPC operations

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak on the sidelines of the SPIEF 2024, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

The sides focused on cooperation of the two states in economy and fuel-energy complex. They noted steady work of the Capsian Pipeline Consortium.

Besides, they discussed issues concerning the development of the large project on construction of three coal-fired thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semei and Ust Kamenogorsk.