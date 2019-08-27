Kazakhstan and Russia debate further cooperation at Baikonur

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The 6th session of the Russia-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission for the Baikonur complex was held in Moscow.

Vice Premiers of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek and of Russia Yuri Borisov co-chaired the sitting on pressing issues concerning further cooperation at the Baikonur complex. The sides pointed out the project of the Baiterek space and rocket complex at Baikonur space center as the key aspect. They also confirmed mutual interest of the countries in widening further cooperation, the press service of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry says.

Those attending discussed development of the Baikonur free economic zone purposed to attract investments and extra-budgetary funds to develop the city infrastructure, ensure social protection and improve people’s living standards. The city long-term development program is aimed at supporting and updating Baikonur engineering infrastructure and housing utilities, providing housing availability, building amenities infrastructure, boosting medical support and tourism.

Following the sitting the sides signed the protocol to fulfill the agreements reached for further development and strengthening cooperation at Baikonur. The next meeting is scheduled to take place next April in Nur-Sultan.