Kazakhstan and Russia debate trade and economic coop development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with Deputy Chairman of the Government of Russia Marat Khusnullin, primeminister.kz.reads.

The sides debated issues for further development of cooperation in trade and economic, industrial, transit and transport, construction industries and development of the agreements achieved at the high level at the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum.

Great attention was paid to development of transport infrastructure, strengthening of transit potential of both countries and regional transport connections, including the Western Europe-Western China, North-South and other intra-EAEU routes.

As the PM noted, Russia is the key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. For January-July the sales made KZT 12.7 bln, that is 26.7% more against the same period of 2020.