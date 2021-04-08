EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:00, 08 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Russia fulfilled joint project during COVID-19 pandemic

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told about the prospects for mutual economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform reports.

    «Despite the pandemic outbreak the countries have realized a number of promising projects, including construction of the Kamaz plant in Kostanay, launch of chemical industry works in Zhambyl region, tyre works in Karaganda region,» Lavrov said following the meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

    During the talks the parties also discussed promising directions for further cooperation.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!