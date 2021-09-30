EN
    30 September 2021

    Kazakhstan and Russia have enormous potential for development of renewable energy

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan and Russia actively develop cooperation in the sphere of green economy,» the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said.

    Our countries have enormous potential for the development of renewable and alternative energy. Kazakhstan targets to increase the share of renewables in the country’s power balance from current 3% to 15% by 2030. To this end Kazakhstan renders all-round support to investors,» the President told the Kazakhstan–Russia Cross-Border Forum.

    According to the President Kazakhstan has high potential of wind energy - some trillion kw/h a year. Kazakhstan ranks among top 8 countries with high export potential of green hydrogen. «It is obvious realization of projects in the sphere of alternative energy sources requires production and scientific infrastructure, high skilled staff. That’s why we build the energy sector high tech innovations competence centre,» the President resumed.


