Kazakhstan and Russia have potential to become leading players in the global food market - Nazarbayev

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Russia have potential to become leading players in the global food market, this has been said by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the XII Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia in Sochi.

According to his words, Kazakhstan and Russia are agro-industrial countries which have great potential. President recalled that, according to UN statistics, by 2050 the number of human population in the world will exceed 9 billion and the main global question is "How to feed them?"

Kazakhstan and Russia have an invaluable wealth - enormous agricultural land. Head of State informed that the total area of the farmland is 435 million hectares. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the agro-industrial complex of Russia and Kazakhstan has a unique export potential. "Total imports of food products to neighboring countries - China, India, the Caspian states, Central Asia, is more than USD 170 billion... Thus, our countries have potential to become leading players in the global food market", said President.