Kazakhstan and Russia have potential to become leading players in the global food market - Nazarbayev
According to his words, Kazakhstan and Russia are agro-industrial countries which have great potential. President recalled that, according to UN statistics, by 2050 the number of human population in the world will exceed 9 billion and the main global question is "How to feed them?"
Kazakhstan and Russia have an invaluable wealth - enormous agricultural land. Head of State informed that the total area of the farmland is 435 million hectares. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the agro-industrial complex of Russia and Kazakhstan has a unique export potential. "Total imports of food products to neighboring countries - China, India, the Caspian states, Central Asia, is more than USD 170 billion... Thus, our countries have potential to become leading players in the global food market", said President.