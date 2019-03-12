EN
    19:14, 12 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Russia held consultations on war on terrorism

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The third round of the Kazakhstan-Russian consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers in charge of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism was held in Almaty.

    The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Erzhan Ashikbayev, Deputy Foreign Minister, Russian - by Oleg Syromolotov, Deputy Foreign Minister.

    The parties discussed the issues of countering ISIS and other international terrorist organizations, foreign terrorist fighters, bilateral cooperation in countering-terrorism, radicalization, as well as anti-drug cooperation in the framework of the Central Asian regional information coordination center in Almaty, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

    The importance and relevance of the initiative of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the adoption of the Code of Conduct to achieve a world free of terrorism were also noted during the consultations.

    The parties agreed to continue cooperation in combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Russia Diplomacy
