EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:27, 12 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Russia negotiate mutual recognition of vaccination passports

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Russian Healthcare Ministries matched algorithm of the mutual recognition of the vaccination passports, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    Earlier the sides considered conditions and procedure for recognition of vaccination documents, technical capabilities and data system work. Currently, the Ministries integrate data systems including those vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19.

    As the Kazakh Ministry said, there are no disagreement on a matter question of principle.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!