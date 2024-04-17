EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:17, 17 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Russia sign agreement on construction of coal-fired TPPs

    Kazakhstan and Russia sign agreement on construction of coal-fired TPPs
    Photo credit: Kazakh Energy Ministry

    Today Energy Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia signed an agreement on the construction of thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semei, and Ust-Kamenogorsk cities, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

    Russia’s INTER RAO-Export and Kazakhstan’s Samruk Energy JSC are defined as certifying authorities.

    Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said the construction of three new thermal power stations in Kokshetau, Semei and Ust-Kamenogorsk taking into account vast thermal coal reserves will give a potent impetus to their further development.

    Samruk Energy JSC already developed a roadmap for the construction of the first power station this year.

    Tags:
    Energy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Construction
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!