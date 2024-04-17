Kazakhstan and Russia sign agreement on construction of coal-fired TPPs

Today Energy Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia signed an agreement on the construction of thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semei, and Ust-Kamenogorsk cities, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

Russia’s INTER RAO-Export and Kazakhstan’s Samruk Energy JSC are defined as certifying authorities.

Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said the construction of three new thermal power stations in Kokshetau, Semei and Ust-Kamenogorsk taking into account vast thermal coal reserves will give a potent impetus to their further development.

Samruk Energy JSC already developed a roadmap for the construction of the first power station this year.