Kazakhstan and Russia to foster geology coop

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Today in Moscow Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Natural Resources and Ecology Minister of Russia Alexander Kozlov signed a memorandum of cooperation in the sphere of geology, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The parties pledge to expand mutual economic relations in the sphere of mineral resources, regional geology and drawing geologic maps, tune up geological cooperation between state and private organizations and companies. Besides, the parties will contribute to geological and geophysical researcher to find out and assess various mineral fields, including ground waters, develop cooperation in geochemical and geophysical research to detect mineral deposits.

The memorandum is expected to reveal potential of cooperation to have geology boosted.