    10:51, 13 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Russia to launch transit traffic joint tracking project

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russia are set to launch a pilot project to jointly track through traffic since September 20, the website of the Kazakh Embassy to Russia reads. 

    According to director general of RT-Invest Transport Systems LLC Anton Zamkov, adoption of the law "On control of transit traffic" in Russia in the first reading is of great importance.

    "I think it will be adopted by the yearend. GLONASS system infrastructure has been selected for its practical realization in Russia. In accordance with the EAEU decision, the pilot project of Kazakhstan and Russia on transit traffic joint tracking will start on September 20. Three checkpoints on each side located on external borders will be involved. Each side will apply about 100 devices," he resumed.

    Eurasian Economic Union Transport Kazakhstan and Russia
