Kazakhstan and Russian PMs meet in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived to the Russian Federation today. He has met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Kazinform reports. According to the press service of the RoK Prime Minister, during the meeting the Kazakhstan and Russian PMs discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation.

The main attention was paid to partnership in different production sectors, power, trade and economy, transport and other areas. Also the two parties discussed the main issues of the forthcoming meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of Heads of CIS Governments.

The meeting resulted in mutual expression of readiness to continue further bilateral activities and solution of the voiced questions.

To remind, on October 27-28 in Minsk the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of the Heads of CIS Governments will hold a meeting in which Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev will participate.