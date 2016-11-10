Kazakhstan and S Korea have 14 joint investment projects to the amount of $160M

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - We should give a new stimulus to development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea, President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to Korean businessmen during his official visit to South Korea.

"The most prospective field for our interaction is energy, agriculture, machine engineering, construction, finance and investments, transport and logistics. Many of Korean companies, such as Samung, LG, Electronics, SK-Corporation, Hunday, KIA and others, have been present in Kazakhstan since the first days of Kazakhstan's independent status. In total 465 joint businesses are being run in Kazakhstan", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President noted that during the last three years together with South Korea 14 investment projects have been carried out in Kazakhstan to the amount of USD 160 million.

There are two banks with South-Korean capital operating in Kazakhstan. The President underlined the big potential for expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea.