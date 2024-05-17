EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:03, 17 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and S. Korea intend to expand cooperation in green economy

    Kazakhstan and S. Korea Intend to Expand Cooperation in Green Economy
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea for Climate Change Kim Hyoeun, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in the field of climate change, including preventing forest fires, efficient use of water resources, processing and recycling household and industrial waste by applying cutting-edge technologies. Particular attention was paid to green projects and the wider use of alternative energy sources.

    The two sides compared notes on cooperation within international organizations, including the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the Asian Forestry Cooperation Organization (AFoCO), the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and others.

    Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue the dialogue and use upcoming events to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in the above-mentioned areas.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and South Korea
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!