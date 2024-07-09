Kazakhstan and S Korea keen to develop business projects and create new jobs

Almaty mayor Marat Sultangaziyev met with the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Almaty to discuss strengthening and widening cooperation between the region and South Korea and prospects to develop business projects and create new jobs, Kazinform News Agency cites the Almaty region akimat.

The mayor said the countries established friendly and partnership relations. Trade and economic cooperation traditionally reach a high level. South Korea is one of the top foreign investors of Kazakhstan. One of the biggest investment projects is the construction of the tobacco products production plant in Almaty region with a total volume of investments of over 80 billion tenge and above 100 new workplaces.

The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Almaty highlighted business partnership development and focused on other areas for bilateral cooperation.

The sales between Kazakhstan and South Korea rose to 6 billion US dollars in 2023. The share of Almaty region made 112 million US dollars, including 70 million US dollars in exports and 42 million US dollars in imports. Currently, 15 companies with the participation of the South Korean capital are present in Almaty region.