Kazakhstan and S. Korea set to increase number of weekly flights to 42

Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Tompiyeva met with Director General of the Korea Office of Civil Aviation Kim Yeong Kook in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Following the talks the parties agreed to increase the number of weekly flights from 10 to 42.

They will be authorized to operate 40 cargo flights a week.

Those attending also lifted restrictions on the places of destination and the number of designated air carriers to raise competition and expand routes.

The parties supported the intent to establish direct air service between the two capital cities.