EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:51, 30 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia increase flights more than 3-fold

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal the Kazakh delegation held talks with civil aviation authorities of Saudi Arabia, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s official website reads.

    The session takes place between September 27 and October 7, 2022.

    The Kazakh delegation is led by the civil aviation committee Talgat Lastayev.

    During the talks the sides debated direct air service between the two nations highlighting its importance for further development of direct trade and economic, investment, cultural cooperation.

    Following the talks, the parties signed a protocol to increase the number of regular passenger flights between the countries more than threefold from 4 to 14 flights a week. The sides also agreed to further develop air service between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.



    Photo: Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry




    Tags:
    Foreign policy Transport Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!