Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia pledge to develop and strengthen friendly relations

Madiyar Menilbekov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, was received by Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the KSA on Climate Issues, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed several issues related to the development of cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format.

Ambassador Madiyar Menilbekov also informed about the current domestic political situation in Kazakhstan, while paying special attention to the ongoing reforms providing for important political and social-economic transformations in the country and society as a whole.

In turn, the Minister of State noted the importance of intensifying Kazakh-Saudi cooperation in all areas.

The parties agreed to continue joint efforts to develop and strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.