Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia set to boost trade and economic cooperation

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with the Governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), Saad bin Othman AlKasabi, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to intensify cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia in the field of standardization and metrology, including the possibility of obtaining Halal certification and increasing exports from Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Menilbekov briefed about the trade and economic potential of Kazakhstan, as well as about the measures the government is taking to stimulate and increase the country’s export capacity. He noted that Kazakh producers of Halal products are ready to increase exports to Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the key aspects of the Kazakh President’s State of the Nation Address “Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Social Optimism”, which is directed at strengthening political and economic processes in the country.

For his part, Saad AlKassabi noted the positive dynamics of Kazakh-Saudi relations and expressed readiness for comprehensive cooperation by studying the existing capabilities of the two countries, as well as developing specific proposals.

The Saudi Organization for Metrology, Standards and Quality (SASO) is a government body that coordinates standardization activities and promotes the development of Saudi standards by interacting with government, industry and society. In addition, the organization manages executive tasks related to standards, metrology and quality, including the establishment of Saudi standards for goods, products and services, measurements and the establishment of conformity assessment and certification procedures.