Kazakhstan and Serbia celebrate 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 10, 2021, Kazakhstan and Serbia celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Over the past quarter of a century, Kazakh-Serbian relations have successfully developed in the spirit of friendship, trust and mutual respect, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Kazakhstan and Serbia affirm the joint willingness to intensify the political dialogue and to furnish a new encouragement to the bilateral relations.

A solid foundation of the bilateral legal framework has been formed. Beneficial ties in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were strengthened and established through joint efforts.

This was largely facilitated through the exchange of official visits at the highest and high levels, as well as at the level of members of the two parliaments and governments.

In 2011, the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia was opened in Nur-Sultan. The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Serbia was opened in 2019, which enabled the already close relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia to develop even more.

Bilateral collaboration is further carried out within the framework of such mechanisms as parliamentary friendship and cooperation groups, an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and the «Kazakhstan-Serbia» Business council.

Favourable conditions to ensure mutual access of goods to the markets of the two countries have been created by the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states and the Republic of Serbia, which entered into force on July 10, 2021.

Both sides seek to increase and deepen trade, economic and investment engagement. Efforts are aimed to widen the commodity structure of mutual trade and to increase the share of highly processed products. Priority attention is paid to interaction in the fields of agriculture, information technology, construction and tourism.

Kazakhstan and Serbia are interested in further developing cooperation in the field of education, science and culture, expanding the practice of student exchange and joint scientific research on the basis of leading scientific institutions and conducting tours of artistic groups of the two countries.

Nur-Sultan and Belgrade cooperate constructively within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, the OSCE and others.

Joint efforts in this field are aimed at the promotion of compliance with international law and friendly cooperation among countries in the international arena, which contributes to peace, security and the protection of all human beings.

The endeavors of both countries are directed towards further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding friendly, mutually beneficial cooperation.