Kazakhstan and Serbia intensify trade and economic cooperation – Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Serbia, Belgrade hosted the first meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation.

During the event the sides discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia in the field of trade and investment, agriculture and geology, as well as in the field of combating money laundering, proceeds of crime. The meeting also discussed issues related to environmental protection, education, construction and tourism.

The Minister of Economy of Serbia Goran Knezevic and the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev partook in the plenary session.

K.Bishimbayev delivered a speech where he noted that despite more than a twofold increase in the bilateral trade in 2015 that was $ 55.8 million, its level does not correspond to the existing potential. "These data suggest the need to take measures to enhance the business and investment relations," he said.

The Minister recalled that on May 31 the Heads of EAEC member states decided to start negotiations on a free trade agreement between the EAEC and Serbia. The conclusion and implementation of this agreement, in their opinion, will bring a new level of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia.

Great opportunities are opening up for cooperation in the field of agriculture. Kazakhstan is interested in cooperation development in the field of crop and livestock production. "We are ready to export grain and clean meat. Serbia, due to its natural conditions, is of interest as a supplier to our market of vegetables and fruits,” K.Bishimbayev said.

He noted a need to strengthen educational exchanges: student programs to promote and carry out mutual visits of representatives of the academic community of leading universities of the two countries.

The Minister told the meeting participants about the conditions to be created for investors in the international "Astana" financial center, and invited Serbian construction companies to participate in projects that are implemented under "Nurly Zhol" state program. In conclusion, he expressed confidence in enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The Minister of Economy of Serbia Goran Knezevic thanked Kazakh delegation and expressed hope that Serbia will be able to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan.

In addition, Kazakhstan and Serbia have agreed to support the mutual participation in investment activities carried out in both countries.

The Serbian side has invited businessmen from Kazakhstan to become better acquainted with the business environment in the country, especially in areas of mutual interest: energy and mining, construction and industry of building materials, machinery and crafts, agriculture, chemical and pharmaceutical industry.

Serbia has expressed an interest in a wider participation of Serbian construction and design companies in housing construction programs of Kazakhstan, as well as in construction of road networks, airports and supply of construction products.

The parties have also decided to establish a Business Council for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia, which should be a link between the Kazakh and Serbian business, coordinating its interaction.

The second meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation to be held in Astana, government.kz reported.