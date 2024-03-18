Kazakhstan and Shell PLC debate construction of gas refinery at Karachaganak

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Shell PLC Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Vice President Peter Costello to discuss the progress of the development of joint oil and gas projects, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the primeminister.kz.

Production of no less than 11 million tons of oil and condensate remains the priority of the Karachaganak expansion project. To this end, the parties negotiate the construction of a gas refinery with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters at Karachaganak at the expense of shareholders.

Those present paid attention to the stable operation of the Kashagan field. Last year it produced 18.77 million tons of oil and 11.86 billion cubic meters of gas. Construction of a gas refinery at Kashagan is in the works.

Besides, the Prime Minister prioritized increasing the share of Kazakhstan’s content in the development of projects. He stressed the local content in the procurement of products remains extremely low.

Following the talks, the sides affirmed readiness to further develop long-term cooperation. They also noted the benefits of Shell’s social and educational projects in Kazakhstan.