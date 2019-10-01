EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:50, 01 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Singapore agree to enhance economic cooperation

    None
    None
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had talks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

    «On the sidelines of the SEEC in Yerevan met with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore. Elbasy was a true friend of his father, the late Mr. Lee Kuan Yew. We agreed to enhance our ties in trade, economic, investment, financial, transport and logistics areas,» the Twitter post of the Kazakh President reads.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!