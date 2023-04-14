EN
    16:10, 14 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening direct flight

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening a direct flight, Kazinform reports.

    As part of his trip to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev met with Changi Airport Group director general Lee Seow Hiang to discuss starting a new route connecting Kazakhstan and Singapore.

    The Changi Airport is the main gateway of Singapore. It is the world's sixth and Asia’s second busiest airport.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan made a progress in creating a favorable investment climate thanks to the reforms carried out.


