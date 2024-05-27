Kazakhstan and Singapore: Forging promising partnership between two middle powers of Asia

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited Singapore with economical and further cooperation between the two countries in mind. Silk Way TV channel reporter Ainur Imangali explored the behind-the-scenes of the event and shed a light on future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the episode of “Reporter with President Tokayev” special project, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Besides the preparations shown in the special report of the Silk Way TV channel, reporters interviewed attendees from both sides to find out their view on the relationship between Kazakhstan and Singapore. The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation between both countries.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented his discourse 'Kazakhstan and the Role of Middle Powers: Promoting Security, Stability, and Sustainable Development' in Singapore. During his state visit, President Tokayev spoke at the 46th Singapore Lecture, outlining his perspective on the contribution of middle powers to global security, stability, and sustainable growth. President Tokayev expressed gratitude for Singapore's impact on his career and acknowledged its exemplary economic transformation under Lee Kuan Yew's leadership, inspiring Kazakhstan's own journey towards progress and prosperity.

“I worked here as a young diplomat many decades ago and I’m glad to come back to see firsthand how your country continues to achieve great success. Indeed, the remarkable economic changes of Singapore undertaken under visionary leadership of its founding father Lee Kuan Yew is a prime example of successful state building and economic growth. Your country inspires Kazakhstan to choose its own path toward progress and prosperity. It’s clear that the invaluable experience I gained during my stay in Singapore influenced my vision of the future of Kazakhstan in this rapidly changing world,” said the Kazakh leader.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met with Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore. President Tokayev emphasized the enduring partnership with Singapore, highlighting its significance as a trusted ally in Asia. He praised Singapore's recent leadership transition as a pivotal moment for the nation. He acknowledged Lee Hsien Loong's significant contributions to the longstanding partnership between Kazakhstan and Singapore. Lee Hsien Loong underscored Singapore's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, finance, transportation, logistics, and humanitarian endeavors.

The special report shared statistical numbers of the countries' relationship, showcasing that Singapore is one of the biggest partners not only in diplomatic relations but in economics also. The numbers for trade turnover of 2023 came up to $1.8 billion and investment by Singapore in Kazakhstan correlates to $1 billion.

A number of different topics were discussed during the visit of the President to Singapore. One of the biggest is development and further partnership through transportational routes. Yerzhan Nauruzbayev, Deputy CEO of KPMC LTD, discussed with the reporter one of the main opportunities for logistics, which is development of the Transportational Hub in Almaty through the Almaty bypass currently under development.

CEO of Global DTC, Yeong Wee Tan, shared with the reporter the current cooperation between Singapore and Kazakhstan on expanding transportational relationships to the Middle Corridor, one of the primary trade routes in Central Asia and Kazakhstan.

Dilhan Pollay, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek Holdings, shared his appreciation of the meeting with President Tokayev, highlighting the openness for collaboration and foreign investment.

Education was also an important topic of conversation for bilateral cooperation between Singapore and Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev highlighted them saying: “Today's Forum represents an important milestone in our cooperation. It strives to bring Kazakhstan-Singapore interaction in the fields of Education and Research to an even higher level.”

The ultimate goal of building a fruitful relationship between two rapidly growing countries of Asia is explored through various fields as shown in the Silk Way TV channel’s special report.