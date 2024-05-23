Kazakhstan and Singapore sign 6 documents

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong held talks, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The parties debated the strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of education and science, including cooperation between universities, exchange of students, etc.

The sides also agreed on joint efforts to expand ties between the business circles of Kazakhstan and Singapore. The Head of State suggested setting up an intergovernmental commission to promote multifaceted partnerships.

Following the talks the Kazakh President invited the Prime Minister to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President and the Prime Minister attended the signing ceremony of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents. Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore Grace Fu exchanged the signed agreements.

The parties signed the following intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents:

The Governments of Kazakhstan and Singapore signed a memorandum of economic cooperation;

The Interior Ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding;

The Justice Ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding on legal cooperation;

The Justice Ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding on protection of intellectual property rights;

The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and the Education Ministry of Singapore signed a memorandum of cooperation in the sphere of higher education;

The Kazakh Institute of Standardization and Metrology and Enterprise Singapore Company signed an agreement on cooperation in translation and dissemination of Singapore’s standards.