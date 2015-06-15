Kazakhstan and Singapore successfully cooperate in field of preparation of civil servants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Singapore successfully cooperate in the field of preparation of civil servants, dean of the Public Policy School named after Lee Kuan Yew of the National University of Singapore Kishore Mahbubani told journalists prior to the meeting with Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.

"We are the only school from Asia which is also a partner of the Public Administration School of Nazarbayev University. The rest of the partners are from Europe and the USA. Obviously, Kazakhstan is a huge country compared to Singapore, but speaking of the success of Singapore in the sphere of education of the youth abroad I think it was a very productive experience. For example, Prime Minister of Singapore Mister Lee Hsien Loong obtained education at Cambridge and Harvard. By the way, those graduates of Nazarbayev University who received their diplomas today spent three weeks in Singapore, which was a part of their education," K. Muhbubani noted.

During the meeting with the Secretary of State, the experience of Singapore in terms of prevention of corruption was discussed.