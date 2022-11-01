EN
    21:00, 01 November 2022

    Kazakhstan and Slovakia debate interparliamentary coop issues

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the international relations, defense and security committee of the Kazakh Senate Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed met with ambassador of Slovakia to Kazakhstan Róbert Kirnág, the Senate’s press service reports.

    Greeting the diplomat the Senator noted that the countries established the trust-based dialogue, created favorable conditions for the development of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The PM and Parliament Speaker, foreign minister and economy minister of Slovakia visited Kazakhstan lately. All this proves mutual striving to strengthen and boost bilateral cooperation.

    The sides importance of expanding interparliamentary ties, interest in attracting investors and energy security issues.

    The ambassador noted importance for further strengthening cooperation between the two nations. For more than 28 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations Kazakhstan proved to be a reliable political and economic partner.


    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Senate Diplomacy
