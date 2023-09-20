Kazakhstan and South Korea focus on strategic partnership development prospects

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The sides debated the prospects for the development of further cooperation between the two nations.

The Kazakh President noted the bilateral trade turnover demonstrates sustainable growth exceeding 6 billion US dollars this year. The total amount of investments of the South Korean companies in the Kazakhstani economy surpassed 8 billion US dollars to retain the country’s strong position among the top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan.

There are over 700 South Korean companies and joint enterprises in Kazakhstan, including KIA, Hyundai, Samsung, LG, and others.

The Head of State outlined promising directions for economic cooperation in the sphere of rare-earth metal mining, and atomic energy development.

In his turn, Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea is interested in further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.

He added the South Korean companies express great interest in expanding the current and developing new projects in machine-building, mining industries, and atomic energy.