Kazakhstan and South Korea have a lot of common history and culture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Lee Sang ki, Founder President of Asia Journalist Association and publisher of the AsiaN, Magazine N, has shared his thoughts on the Kazakh-Korean bilateral relations on the eveof the upcoming President Moon Jae-in visit to Kazakhstan. Kazinform International News Agency shares his article with its readers.

‘Korea Ilbo', which marks its 100th anniversary in 2023, serves as a bridge between Korea and Kazakhstan.

Founded in 1923 under the name ‘Lenin Kitchi', Korea Ilbo has survived despite very difficult circumstances over the past century and introduces Korea's political economy and social culture to Kazakhstan's Korean society.

In November 2002, Seong-jo Kim, who was the chief editor of this newspaper, attended the first Overseas Korean Journalists Forum. He was invited by former Korean president Dae-jung Kim at a meeting in The Blue House(the Korean presidential residence). And he made a toast as follow.

"Dear admired president Dae-jung Kim and journalists from all over the world, there is a saying among Kazakh journalists. "We walked three days and three nights to find a line of truth." That is right. we, the journalists, are ready to give our lives to find the truth in any difficult situation. Let us toast together. Cheers!"

The toast message of chief editor Seong-jo Kim, later on, became the motto of Asia Journalist Association, which was founded in 2004, leading to ‘One line of truth through sweat and blood.'

That is right. A line of truth is never easily acquired. It demands blood, sweat and tears. Journalists sometimes even risk their lives to find the truth.

Relationship between the two countries is not easy to deal with just like journalists' activities.

Only when the two countries build and build trust for a long time, they could understand each other, and open the future together as friends.

It has been 10 years since South Korea and Kazakhstan forged a strategic partnership. So far, the two countries have made steady progress in economic cooperation and cultural exchanges.

The two countries are more than 10,000 kilometers away, but they have a lot of common history and culture. Kazakhstan is the place where thousands of Korean ancestors who fought for independence in the Soviet Union, including Primorskii, against the oppression of Japanese imperialism in the early 20th century. This country is also where Gen. Beom-do Hong, who fought against the Japanese Empire so called 'the Battle of Cheongsan-ri', spent the rest of his life.

Koreans who are a third-generation or a fourth-generation work in various fields since they settled down in Kazakhstan. They have played a significant role in connecting South Korea and Kazakhstan when it comes to the cultural sector and the social sector.

The President of Korea Jae-in Moon will have a meeting with Koreans in Almaty during his visit from 21 to 23, in which he will pay a tribute to the unseen efforts of Koreans who fought against Japan for independence.

President Moon is going to Nur-Sultan to meet the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the summit. And then they will have a luncheon through which they will discuss realistic ways of extending the strategic partnership to 20 years, 50 years, even 100 years from 10 years.

The two leaders who were born in 1953 seem to be willing to have talks related to interexchange of social culture and economic development since they have several things in common in terms of age and emotion.

President Moon is also going to meet the first President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev. They will have a meeting and a banquet to discuss the experience of denuclearization of Kazakhstan that was successfully done by the former president Nazarbayev.

President Moon is going to strengthen the strategic partnership between South Korea and Kazakhstan along with the 10th anniversary of it as well as he will share the denuclearization experience of Kazakhstan.

President Moon will also discuss ways of cooperation in various fields such as transportation, infrastructure, ICT, aerospace plans, etc. Kazakhstan is one of the biggest economic countries among Central Asia countries. It is about to reach per capita GDP, ten thousand dollars.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan is the center of Eurasia when it comes to transportation, distribution, etc. Kazakhstan plans on developing its economy through the policy "Nurly Zhol" that focuses on transportation, distribution as well as infrastructure.