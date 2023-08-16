Kazakhstan and South Korea to strengthen trade cooperation

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov held a meeting with Minister for Trade of the Republic of Korea Ahn Dukgeun.

During the meeting, ways of further expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation were discussed. The parties expressed satisfaction over the dynamic growth of trade between Kazakhstan and South Korea in recent years. For instance, the two-way trade in 2022 reached the record level and amounted to 6.5 billion US dollars, having doubled as compared to the previous year. It should be noted that there is a positive dynamism in Kazakhstan’s exports, where the growth was 100%, Kazinform cites the Foreign Ministry's press service.

Also, issues of investment cooperation were discussed. Today, South Korea is the 6th largest investor in the Kazakh economy. Minister Ahn Dok Geun noted that one of the priorities of the Government of South Korea is the mobilization of the industrial sector and South Korean companies in the international markets, including in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain a dialogue on a regular basis.