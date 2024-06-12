Kazakhstan and South Korean universities to sign agreements

Kazakhstan and universities of South Korea will sign a package of agreements, Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Seoul National University of Science and Technology will open a joint program and AI school in Kyzylorda at the Korkyt Ata Regional University. Three programs, including AI, computer engineering and cybersecurity will be launched. Students will study in English and Korean, the Minister said.

In addition, the country’s researchers will have an opportunity to study and conduct research at the best universities and laboratories in South Korea under the Bolashak and other programs. The South Korean universities are ready to provide educational grants to Kazakhstan.

The Woosong University will open a computer engineering and cybersecurity branch in the city of Turkistan next year. Its graduates will gain a chance to work in South Korea and get job visas.

As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had greeted President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol at the Akorda residence. The Presidents are expected to hold talks and attend the Kazakh- South Korean Business Forum. Several bilateral agreements will be signed following the talks.