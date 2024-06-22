Kazakhstan and Spain foster investment cooperation

In Barcelona, Altynay Mukanova, the foreign representative of JSC "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" in Southern Europe, and Amir Sultangozhin, the Head of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held several meetings with the leadership of large Spanish companies. During these meetings, the parties discussed the possibility of deepening bilateral investment cooperation, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from KazakhInvest’s press service.

Thus, at a meeting with ACIR Southern Europe, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed, providing for joint investment activities and assistance in finding local partners for the implementation of niche projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

Photo credit: KazakhInvest

Ms Mukanova discussed issues of developing the pharmaceutical industry's potential with representatives of the Pharma Hub Cataluna company. The foreign representative stressed that the creation of medical-pharmaceutical clusters in Kazakhstan is an important aspect of the development of the healthcare sector, including breakthrough innovative projects.

During the meeting, representatives of the largest Spanish transport and logistics company, Setram, noted their interest in developing transit cargo transportation in Kazakhstan, which implies expanding transport capacities for the export of domestic products.

Photo credit: KazakhInvest

The foreign representative also met with the heads of Spanish companies such as Grupo Proton, BMC, and Pimec. During the negotiations, all companies were familiarized with Kazakhstan's investment climate and new investment attraction tools.

Representatives of the Spanish business community showed great interest in the implementation of joint promising projects and expressed their desire to establish further cooperation with Kazakhstani partners.