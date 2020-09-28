Kazakhstan and Sweden reaffirm readiness to further strengthen coop in culture and education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde held a telephone conversation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Kazakh FM congratulated his counterpart on forthcoming Sweden’s OSCE Chairmanship and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to share OSCE Chairmanship experience. In her turn, the Swedish FM expressed readiness to discuss the agenda of the OSCE events ahead.

The parties expressed readiness for active cooperation within the new enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan and EU. They also confirmed readiness to further strengthen cooperation in education, culture.