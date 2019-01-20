Kazakhstan and Switzerland discuss coop issues in Bern

BERN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mrs Zhanar Aitzhanova took part in the annual reception by the President of the Swiss Confederation, Mr Ueli Maurer.

During the meeting, Mr Maurer noted the high level of established political and trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, as well as marked Bern's commitment for the further development of the mutually beneficial cooperation, including within the framework of the Bretton Woods institutions, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



The event included meetings with the leadership of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the co-chair of the Swiss part of the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Group, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Council of Cantons (Senate) of the Federal Parliament Mr Filippo Lombardi. Prospects for the further development of trade, economic and inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed.



Ambassador Aitzhanova informed the vis-a-vis about the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan in 2018, as well as the strengthening of the economic component in the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In this context, the sides stressed the necessity of strengthening the bilateral investment, technological and innovation interaction. The parties also agreed to intensify inter-parliamentary relations by organizing visits of parliamentarians and holding the next meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Group.