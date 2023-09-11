Kazakhstan and Türkiye seek to increase shipment via TITR

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Türkiye seek to raise shipments via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As we know, the geopolitical and geoeconomic situation in the world is difficult. In this regard, we drew attention to further expansion of opportunities in the transport and transit sphere. In particular, we agreed that it’s necessary to increase shipments by fully utilizing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route’s capacity,» said Minister Nurtleu.

Moreover, the minister said that the possibility of using the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye railroad by the Turkish side was stressed to diversify transit routes.

Earlier it was reported that Türkiye is the fourth major trade partner of Kazakhstan, the country’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu told following the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Astana. Last year, the trade turnover between the countries reached $6.3 billion, and $3.6 billion in seven months of this year.