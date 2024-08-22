Kazakhstan and Tajikistan eye expanded e-government development cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his counterpart President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the progress of the e-government development cooperation, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

As stated there the specialists of the two countries successfully deployed the key components of the internet resources integrated platform system and SmartBridge on the servers of Tajikistan in 2024.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minster of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev and director of the Innovations and Digital Technologies Agency of Tajikistan Mirzo Khurshed said that Tajikistani specialists underwent comprehensive training and reported on the start of the work at websites for the state bodies of Tajikistan. They also briefed on the in-depth development of the integration of the transferred IT solutions.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

They also focused on the opportunities for using Artificial Intelligence technology to improve the availability and efficiency of public services which may become one of the most promising directions for cooperation between the two countries.