EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:40, 23 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Tajikistan pledge to boost education cooperation

    Tokayev and Rahmon discuss dynamic development of bilateral cooperation
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Following the talks in Dushanbe President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his counterpart President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a joint statement for journalists, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State said the countries hailed the opening of a joint Information Technologies Faculty of the Gumilev Eurasian National University and the Osimi Tajik Technical University. Last year Kazakhstan hosted the Culture Days and agricultural exhibitions of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan. This year as part of the visit of the Kazakh President to Tajikistan several important events were alsoheld in Dushanbe, Khujand and Bokhtar aimed at the rapprochement of the two nations.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the countries affirmed mutual interest in widening youth ties, and widening education cooperation.

    On the eve of the President’s visit the youth and scientists’ forums were held. Kazakhstan offers most grants in the region for students from Tajikistan. The Head of State noted the two states agreed to bolster education cooperation.

    As earlier reported, the Heads of State signed the Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

     

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Education and Science Tajikistan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x