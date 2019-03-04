Kazakhstan and Tajikistan set to increase flight frequencies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air carriers of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan gained an opportunity to increase the frequency of flights between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.



Pursuant to the tasks of the Heads of State aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan held bilateral talks involving representatives of Air Astana, SCAT, Tajik Air and Somon Air companies.



Following the talks was signed a protocol allowing the sides to increase the number of flights from current 18 to 32 weekly, namely, en route Almaty-Dushanbe up to 12 flights a week, Astana-Dushanbe up to 6 weekly and the rest between Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Taraz, Dushanbe, Khujand, Kurgan Tyube and Kulyab up to 14 flights a week, the release reads.



Besides, the said air carries received an opportunity to conclude commercial agreements between each other and air companies of the third counties.



Currently, on the ground of the agreements achieved the Kazakh air companies plan to boost frequency of regular services between Astana, Almaty and Dushanbe starting from the spring/summer season 2019.