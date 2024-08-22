Kazakhstan and Tajikistan sign contracts worth USD 900 mln

Following the investment forum held in Dushanbe Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed a package of commercial agreements and contracts worth nearly 900 million US dollars, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Government’s press service.

The forum took place on August 21, on the eve of the state visit of the Kazakh President to Tajikistan. The delegation led by the 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, participated in the forum.

Addressing those gathered Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have significant opportunities to develop joint projects in various spheres. He noted the holding of the forum confirms the countries’ plans to strengthen bilateral trade and economic, and investment cooperation.

The parties stressed the need to further cooperation between metallurgical factories and expand the pool of joint agricultural projects in the sphere of production, processing and storage and agricultural products, fruits, and vegetables to export to third markets.

On the sidelines of the forum, the members of the Kazakh delegation held bilateral talks with the Tajiki companies to discuss proposals to implement joint projects to manufacture high-value-added products.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan intend to boost soon commodity turnover to up to 2 billion US dollars.