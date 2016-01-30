Kazakhstan and Tajikistan sign rail cooperation agreement

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) president Mr Askar Mamin and Tajik Railways (TDJ) president Mr Komil Mirzoali signed an agreement in Astana on January 27 pledging to continue their cooperation and extend KTZ's involvement in the modernisation of Tajikistan's railway network.

Under the agreement, the two railways will continue to work together on the renewal of TDJ's locomotive fleet as well as the supply of turnouts and wheelsets. The steel mill at Aktobe, Kazakhstan, will also supply P65 rails to TDJ.

As part of their visit the TDJ delegation visited the Tulpar Talgo coach factory in Astana and the nearby JSC Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty locomotive plant, which has already built TE33A diesel locomotives for TDJ (pictured below).

Source: International Railway Journal https://www.railjournal.com/