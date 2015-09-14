EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:39, 14 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed agreement on strategic partnership

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed an agreement on strategic partnership, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev informed about it today upon completion of the talks with President of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon.

    "Economic ties are very important and they need to constantly develop. Therefore, the signed agreement on strategic partnership between our countries will be a good foundation for boosting the relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan," N. Nazarbayev said.

    The Head of State also added that there were no disagreements regarding any issues between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

    "We have no disagreements, on the contrary we have complete mutual understanding," N. Nazarbayev said.

    Tags:
    Tajikistan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!