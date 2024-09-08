Kazakhstan and Tatarstan pledge to expand cooperation and launch new projects

The Kazakh President received Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov who arrived in the Kazakh capital to participate in the opening ceremony of the V World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Rustam Minnikhanov for his participation in this important international gathering.

In turn, he thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome and an opportunity to attend the World Nomad Games which symbolize the commonality of history, traditions of the Turkic people and the whole nomadic civilizations.

The Rais of Tatarstan expressed readiness to develop new joint projects in the IT industry and other economic sectors of mutual interest.

The parties also debated interregional cooperation issues and the agenda of the forthcoming BRICS Summit to be held this October in Kazan.