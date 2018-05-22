Kazakhstan and Thailand debate tourism coop issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Raushan Yesbulatova had a meeting with the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Kingdom of Thailand Weerasak Kowsurat, during which the parties expressed their opinion on need of expanding cooperation between two countries.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the Minister's attention to the presence of direct air connection between the capitals of the two countries and the cultural center - the city of Almaty, in consequence to which tourists from Thailand have a unique opportunity to plunge into the diversity of nature from the expanses of steppes to the glorious mountains, The Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service reports.

Particular attention was highlighted to the necessity to establishment of a visa-free regime for citizens of both countries. In this regard, it was requested to assist in speeding up the consideration process of the draft Agreement, which will contribute to increasing of number of tourists between countries.

Additionally attention was emphasized to the active cooperation in the field of sports. It was noted that Kazakhstan and Thai athletes regularly take part in competitions and trainings, such as the Asian Youth Boxing Championship, which previously took place in Bangkok.

The Head of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Thailand was introduced by the main provisions of the Addresses of the President N.Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan "New Development Opportunities in the Fourth Industrial Revolution", "Five Social Initiatives of the President", the "Rukhani Zhangyru" Program, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, about celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Astana and holding this year the next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.