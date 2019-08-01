Kazakhstan and Thailand debate trade dialogue expansion issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 31 Kazakh Ambassador Raushan Yessbulatova met with Thai business circles to coordinate and build efficient cooperation ties to widen trade dialogue between Kazakhstan and Thailand, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The sides shared views, got familiarized with investment opportunities within special economic and industrial zones in agriculture, food and light industries, etc.

The ambassador noted that Kazakhstan embarked on the stage of new investment development. She also added that Kazakhstan is a country with lots of business opportunities which creates unique conditions for foreign investors.

Following the talks the parties agreed on organizing business missions to Kazakhstan. As stated there, Thai companies visited Almaty in June this year to meet with potential investors and representatives of Kazakh Invest National Company.