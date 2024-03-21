Kazakhstan and Thailand discuss ways to increase trade

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Arman Issetov met with the executives of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trade of Thailand, and companies engaged in the food production sector.

Noting record growth in trade, the parties discussed current economic relations and specific steps to increase trade between Kazakhstan and Thailand.

In addition, the Thai side was informed about the economic advantages of Kazakhstan and the emerging opportunities for Thai businessmen. Ambassador Issetov also briefed about the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, which enhance the economy by creating fair conditions for all market participants.

The meeting participants agreed to continue cooperation to promote the growth of trade turnover between the two countries.