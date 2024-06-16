EN
    12:52, 16 June 2024

    Kazakhstan and Thailand set to develop cultural cooperation

    Kazakhstan, Thailand
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Arman Issetov, met with the Minister of Culture of Thailand, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol. Producer Nurlan Koyanbayev also participated in the meeting on behalf of the Kazakh side, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, Ambassador Issetov noted the special place of Thailand's cultural heritage in world civilization. The meeting participants agreed that cultural exchange plays an important role in bringing the peoples of our countries closer and establishing mutual understanding between them.

    In this regard, Ambassador Issetov spoke about the plans of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Thailand to organize projects in the fields of film production, music, fine arts, and children's art. The Thai side was asked to support Kazakh initiatives.

    In turn, the Minister of Culture of Thailand, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, announced the Thai side’s readiness to conduct a dialogue and provide the necessary support aimed at developing mutually beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand.

