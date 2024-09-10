Kazakhstan and the Dominican Republic discuss cooperation

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received copies of credentials from newly appointed ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Alejandro Arias Zarzuela, Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

During the meeting, the parties held a discussion over the issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Dominican Republic in the political, trade, economic and tourism spheres.

Special attention was paid to the issues of cooperation in a multilateral format and the expansion of the legal framework.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their efforts to expand the political dialogue and build up business ties between the two countries.