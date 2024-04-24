Kazakhstan and the Netherlands eye cooperation development prospects

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Dutch delegation headed by Director of the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Eric Weststrate, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude for the expert support of the Netherlands in combating floods in the regions of Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Dutch cooperation on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Welcoming the active dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries, Roman Vassilenko confirmed the interest of the Kazakh side in strengthening bilateral ties at all levels.

In addition, relevant topics on the regional and international agenda, as well as interaction between the countries within multilateral structures were discussed.